Isaac Guerendo Worthy Of Championship Lineups Vs. Detroit
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (foot, hamstring) will return from a one-week absence when the team hosts the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Before missing last week's contest against Miami, Guerendo took 16 carries for 57 yards and caught four of four targets for 18 yards versus the Rams. The week before that, the fourth-rounder out of Louisville popped off for 25.8 half-PPR points against Chicago. Detroit has a quality rush defense, having allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to opposing running backs this season. Most recently, they held the Bears to 59 yards and no touchdowns on the ground. It's worth noting that San Francisco is down to their third-string left tackle and could be missing starting right tackle Colton McKivitz (knee), who is questionable. Consider Guerendo a back-end RB2 in Week 17.
Source: Pro Football Reference
