Ilya Samsonov Posts 31-Save Shutout On Sunday
1 week agoVegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped all 31 shots he faced en route to shutting out the Calgary Flames on Sunday evening. The Knights claimed the lead in the second frame and Samsonov was able to keep the door shut throughout. The backup goaltender is now riding a four-game win streak. Over this impressive stretch he has posted a stellar .948% SV with a 1.25 GAA. Before this span, Samsonov allowed 16 goals over his previous four starts and carried a 3.96 GAA. While the 27-year-old will continue to operate as the No.2 option behind Adin Hill, he may eventually begin to carve out a larger role given his strong play over the past month. For now, fantasy managers in standard formats should consider streaming Samsonov in favorable matchups.
Source: NHL.com
