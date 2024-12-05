Herbert Jones Available On Thursday
17 hours agoAccording to Jim Eichenhofer of the New Orleans Pelicans official site, forward Herbert Jones (shoulder) will play Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. The 26-year-old hasn't suited up since October 29, missing 18 consecutive contests with a right shoulder strain. Being out of action for a while, Jones's minutes will most definitely be restricted until he can get back into game shape. At this time, he will not be a fantasy factor.
Source: Jim Eichenhofer
