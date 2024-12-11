Harrison Butker Returning To Practice, Week 15 Status Uncertain
2 days agoKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that kicker Harrison Butker (knee) will return to practice on Wednesday, but his status for the Week 15 contest on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns is still up in the air. Butker's 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve is being opened, but the Chiefs don't necessarily have to activate him for this weekend. The 29-year-old has missed four games after having surgery on his left meniscus. His status for this weekend will depend on how he looks in practices this week. In Butker's absence, the Chiefs have used Spencer Shrader (hamstring), who is also on IR, and Matthew Wright, who was clutch in the Week 14 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers by making all four of his field goals and an extra point. Whoever is the Chiefs' kicker in Week 15 will be worth a starting lineup spot in fantasy.
Source: ESPN.com - Adam Teicher
