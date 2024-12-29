Haason Reddick, Quinnen Williams Active Against Bills Sunday
1 week agoNew York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick (neck) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) are active for Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. Both players had been listed as questionable. Reddick has been highly disappointing in his first season with the Jets, registering just nine tackles and half a sack through eight games since returning from his holdout. Williams, on the other hand, has been much more productive, anchoring the Jets' defensive line with 35 tackles and six sacks through 14 contests. All in all, the Jets will benefit from having a healthy group of defensive reinforcements available against Buffalo this weekend.
Source: Chris Brown
Source: Chris Brown