Gus Edwards Finds The End Zone In Week 14
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards scored a touchdown in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards led the Bolts backfield in carries and yards, and was the only runner to find the end zone. In total, Edwards ran 10 times, gaining 36 yards. His touchdown was a three-yard run in the middle of the third quarter that opened the scoring for the Chargers. Nine different Chargers players saw passes thrown their way, but Edwards did not get any action at all in the passing game. The Chargers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, where Edwards will once again likely need a touchdown to put up a significant fantasy score.
Source: ESPN.com
