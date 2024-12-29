Greg Zuerlein, Sauce Gardner Suiting Up For Jets In Week 17
1 week agoNew York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein (left knee) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) are both active for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Both players had been listed as questionable. Zuerlein returned from injured reserve this week and is set to handle kicking duties for the first time in more than two months. He'll look to improve upon a season stat line that includes a woeful 9-for-15 success rate on field goals. Meanwhile, Gardner's presence will be key as the Jets look to slow down the Bills' dominant offense. He has 46 tackles, one sack, and just one interception through 14 contests this season.
Source: Chris Brown
