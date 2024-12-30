Greg Zuerlein Does Not Attempt Any FGs In Week 17
2 weeks agoNew York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein did not attempt any field goals or extra points in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. Zuerlein, who was activated from injured reserve earlier in the week after missing some time with a knee injury, stood by as the Jets attempted two-point conversions following their two touchdowns in the blowout loss. He will look for more work in the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18.
Source: NFL.com
