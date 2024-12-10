Greg Newsome II Lands On Injured Reserve
3 days agoThe Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II (hamstring) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. The 2021 first-round pick out of Northwestern has played in all 13 games this season, racking up 27 total tackles, one interception, and five pass deflections. With just four games to go, a trip on IR means his season is over. Last season, the Browns were one of the toughest matchups for wideouts, but the team has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position this season. With Newsome now out, Cleveland will present an even friendlier matchup for wide receivers. Cleveland faces the Chiefs, Bengals, and Dolphins in Weeks 15, 16, and 17.
Source: Cleveland Browns
