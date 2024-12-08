Graham Gano Remains A Shaky Option
3 days agoNew York Giants kicker Graham Gano put together his best fantasy performance of the season last week. Gano connected on both of his field goal attempts and both extra point attempts in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It's worth noting that Gano has only appeared in four games this season due to injury. That being said, fantasy managers haven't been able to see much from Gano this season. The 15-year veteran has been a reliable option throughout his career, but it's hard to imagine him having much success given how poorly this offense has been lately. Gano will be a shaky choice for the Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
