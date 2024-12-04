Goga Bitadze Considered Questionable For Wednesday
2 days agoOrlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. He was a late scratch for Tuesday's NBA Cup action versus the Knicks and might have to sit out another one with an ankle sprain. Tristan Da Silva jumped into the starting unit on Tuesday. The 23-year-old rookie has seen quite regular action as a starter but hasn't been very effective, at least from a fantasy perspective. In 14 starts, da Silva has averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Meanwhile, Moritz Wagner had additional work without Bitadze, impressing with a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double off the bench. He might be a good fantasy option again on Wednesday if Bitadze doesn't return.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report