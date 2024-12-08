George Pickens In Line To Play Versus Cleveland
4 days agoAccording to ESPN'S Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Browns. However, Schefter added that "the team wants to test him pre-game to make sure he's good to go." The wideout popped up on the injury report unexpectedly and was limited during Friday's practice, resulting in a questionable designation. But assuming all goes well before the opening kick, Pickens will be on the field. He began the year by failing to find the end zone in Pittsburgh's first six contests. Since then, the 23-year-old has three touchdowns. There is potential for more in Week 14, considering the Browns defense has surrendered 14 touchdowns to opposing wideouts during the 2024-25 campaign, one of the worst marks in the National Football League. Of course, assuming Pickens is active, that should mean less work for Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Pat Freiermuth. UPDATE: Pickens (hamstring) is officially OUT. Calvin Austin can be flexed as a fringe WR3 option.
Source: Adam Schefter
