George Kittle Goes Over 150 Receiving Yards In Blowout
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle resumed his excellent season during a 38-13 home victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. A week after posting his worst fantasy game of the year, Kittle caught all six of his targets for a team-leading 151 yards receiving. Most of Kittle's fantasy value this year has lied in his ability to consistently generate touchdowns, but Kittle was plenty valuable on Sunday despite not finding the end zone. During the first half in particular, it seemed that the Bears' defense had no answer to Kittle as he ripped off large chunks of yardage. With the fantasy playoffs starting next week in most leagues, Kittle managers should be feeling pretty good about having Kittle on their side. He'll get the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 15 as a no-brainer start.
Source: ESPN.COM
