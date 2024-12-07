George Kittle A Must-Start Versus Chicago Despite Ravaged Offense
5 days agoSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has a Week 14 matchup on Sunday in Santa Clara versus the Chicago Bears. The perpetually positive 31-year-old disappointed last week in snowy Buffalo with one catch on two targets for seven yards. Fantasy managers should forgive him though, as it was the only time since Week 1 that Kittle came in under projections. Even with the dud, Kittle still is leading all tight ends in fantasy points per game (13.8) in Yahoo default scoring. The matchup is neutral, as Chicago is at the exact median in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. The 49ers are reeling with injuries at the moment, with backups being called for duty in the backfield, out wide, and on the left side of the offensive line. None of these would be cause for concern for Kittle in isolation, but San Francisco's demonstrated lack of offensive efficiency recently -- 15 points per game over its last four -- takes some steam out of Kittle's outlook. Consider him a borderline top-5 option in Week 14.
Source: Pro Football Reference
