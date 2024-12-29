George Kittle A Must-Start In Week 17 Versus Lions
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will clash with the Detroit Lions at home on Monday Night Football. Last week in Miami, Kittle hauled in eight of nine targets for 106 yards. Kittle has been an excellent fantasy asset this season, no doubt occupying the TE slot for more than a few teams fighting for a championship this week. He is the leader at the position in half-PPR points per game (13.7), and just 3.9 points off the total pace set by Las Vegas Raiders rookie phenom Brock Bowers despite Kittle missing two games to injury. Detroit's pass defense ranks sixth-worst in terms of yardage but is the single stingiest defense to tight ends in fantasy at 6.4 points allowed per game. Regardless, Kittle has been too steadily productive all year to start worrying about matchups. Fire up Kittle as a top-2 option in Week 17.
