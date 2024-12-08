George Holani Elevated By Seattle
4 days agoSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani was elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news. With fellow running back Kenneth Walker (ankle, calf) deemed questionable after back-to-back DNPs to end the week, Seattle will elect to go with a bit of insurance in the 24-year-old rookie. The first-year back was a five-year runner at Boise State and was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. Holani has been up once before this year but has yet to log a snap in 2024. With Walker seemingly on the wrong end of his designation, backfield mate Zach Charbonnet projects to lead Seattle's ground attack if he can't suit up. Running back Kenny McIntosh hasn't logged a snap since Week 7, so Holani could be the one mixing in behind Charbonnet in their divisional clash.
Source: Adam Schefter
