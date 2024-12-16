Geno Smith "Up In The Air" For Week 16 With Knee Injury
3 weeks agoSeattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (knee) was forced to exit the Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury and wasn't able to return. Before leaving in the third quarter, he registered 149 and one interception on 15-for-19 throwing with one carry for five yards. According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Smith's knee "appears to be intact structurally." His status for Week 16's game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain at this time though. If he's unable to suit up, Sam Howell will likely step in again after he threw 5-for-14, 24 yards, and one interception on Sunday night.
Source: Adam Schefter
