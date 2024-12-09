Geno Smith Efficient In Week 14
3 days agoSeattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 24 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. Smith looked poised all game. He only took what the defense gave him and led the Seahawks on several long drives. Smith saw low passing volume for the fourth game in a row as the Seahawks continue to try and commit to their running game. The formula is working, though, as the team has now won four straight games with this strategy. The shift in philosophy is certainly hurting Smith in fantasy. Earlier in the season, Smith relied on heavy passing volume and delivered with high yardage output. His yardage totals have still been solid, but he is sorely lacking in the touchdown department. That trend projects to continue as we head into hard-hitting winter football down the stretch. Smith is simply a low-upside streamer at this point in the season and likely is not even worth a roster spot most weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
