Fred VanVleet Expected To Return On Wednesday
2 days agoHouston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet (knee) appears ready to rejoin the action on Wednesday versus Golden State. He missed Sunday's 117-106 win against the Clippers with a knee contusion but isn't on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game. VanVleet's most recent appearance came against the Warriors, and it was a struggle for him with 5-for-16 shooting and 13 points in a 99-93 loss. He also had a difficult time in this season's first head-to-head meeting and was limited to 9.3 points on 21.2 percent shooting in the matchup in 2023-24, so it looks like the Warriors have worked out what stifles VanVleet offensively.
Source: NBA Injury Report
