Foster Moreau Good To Go For Week 14
4 days agoNew Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (shoulder) practiced in full on Friday after logging limited sessions on the two preceding days. He will not carry a designation going into Sunday's game against the New York Giants. In Week 13, fellow tight end Taysom Hill (knee) tore his ACL, ending his season and thus bumping Moreau up in the pecking order on offense. It should be noted that during Hill's previous multi-week absence earlier this season, Moreau had minimal involvement as a pass-catcher. To date, he has 17 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets. Fantasy managers in a bind at tight end thanks to this week's bye-pocalypse should look elsewhere for help. The Giants allow the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position and Moreau is used as an extra blocker more than twice as often as he runs a route. If desperation drives investment in the Saints for roster help, look to Juwan Johnson rather than Moreau for a streaming tight end.
Source: New Orleans Saints
