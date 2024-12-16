Evan Mobley Probable To Play Monday Against Nets
3 weeks agoCleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (ankle) is expected to return after just a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain. He's officially listed as probable for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and should return to the starting five. With Mobley back in the fold, that means the whole starting five is healthy. Mobley averages 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. His return affects Jarrett Allen's value the most, but both are still viable against a weaker Nets squad.
Source: NBA Injury Report
