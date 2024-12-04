Eric Ebron Announces Retirement From Football
2 days agoTight end Eric Ebron announced his official retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Ebron was the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions out of North Carolina. He played four seasons in Detroit, two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He last appeared in a game in 2021. Overall, Ebron accumulated 351 receptions on 561 targets for 3,837 receiving yards, and 33 receiving touchdowns (13 in 2018). He added three scores as a rusher.
Source: Ari Meirov -- 33rd Team
