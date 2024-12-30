Elijah Moore Held To One Catch In Week 17
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore caught one of his five targets for one yard in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Moore tied for third on the Browns in targets in the low-scoring loss but he only managed one receiving yard as his late-season swoon continued. The veteran receiver has now only caught eight passes for 55 yards over his past four games. He will finish up his 2024 campaign with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.
Source: NFL.com
