Elijah Moore Goes For 111 Yards In Week 13 Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore caught eight of his 14 targets for 111 yards in a wild 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. Moore finished second on the team in targets, behind only David Njoku, while posting his best yardage total of the season for the Browns. The veteran slot receiver has been reinvigorated since the Browns turned to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, elevating him to every-week WR3 status in fantasy leagues. He will now prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14.
Source: NFL.com
