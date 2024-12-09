Eagles Defense Quiet In Loss To Panthers
3 days agoThe Philadelphia Eagles' defense allowed 16 points, registered one sack, and forced one turnover during Sunday's Week 14 win over the Carolina Panthers. Zack Baun delivered the sack, as well as 11 tackles. Meanwhile, C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted Bryce Young and defended two of his passes. It was an underwhelming day for an Eagles defense that had previously ranked 10th in fantasy points tallied this season. While a performance like this is concerning, it could be more of a testament to the Panthers' up-and-coming offense and less of an indictment on the Eagles' defense. Philadelphia will be a fringe top-12 option heading into next week's battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: RotoBaller
