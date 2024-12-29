E.J. Speed, Quenton Nelson Active Against Jaguars On Sunday
1 week agoIndianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) and left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) are active for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both players had been listed as questionable. Speed has been one of the top IDP contributors this season, registering 129 tackles and one interception. Meanwhile, Nelson has long been an anchor within the Colts' offensive line, and he's only missed a few snaps in 2024. This Sunday, he'll be tasked with protecting quarterback Joe Flacco after Anthony Richardson (back, foot) was ruled out.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Source: Indianapolis Colts