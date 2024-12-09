Dustin Hopkins Misses Two FGs In Week 14
3 days agoCleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins missed both of his field goals and added two extra points in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Hopkins missed attempts from 38 and 43 yards out while the game was still close as his season-long accuracy issues continued. The veteran kicker has now made 16 of his 25 attempts through 13 games. He will look to regroup heading into a home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
