Drew Lock Getting His Second Start In Week 14
5 days agoNew York Giants quarterback Drew Lock heads into Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints following a mixed performance in his Week 13 start against the Dallas Cowboys. Lock threw for 178 yards on 21 completions with no passing touchdowns, but his 57 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown salvaged a respectable 15.82 fantasy points. Facing a Saints defense ranked 29th against the pass (249.1 yards per game allowed), Lock has a favorable opportunity to rebound as a passer. However, the Saints' unit is still stingy against fantasy QBs, allowing just 15.06 FPPG (10th-best). While Lock's rushing upside boosts his floor, New York's shaky offensive line, which allowed six sacks last week, could limit his ceiling as a fantasy streaming option.
Source: NFL.com
