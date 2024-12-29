Drake Maye Has Low Passing Output Saturday
2 weeks agoNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 12 of 22 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown, and one lost fumble during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in blowout fashion. He also took four sacks and rushed six times for 32 yards on the ground. The rookie quarterback missed one drive as he was evaluated for a head injury, but he was able to return. However, he didn't play very well upon re-entering the game. He did take advantage of a free play by throwing a deep touchdown strike to DeMario Douglas, but other than that big play, his passing performance was uneventful. He now has five lost fumbles over his last eight games, and a total of 13 turnovers during that span. The UNC product continues to impress as a runner, but he needs to clean up the turnovers before fantasy managers can legitimately consider starting him in single-quarterback leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
