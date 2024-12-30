Drake London Tops 1,000 Yards Receiving For the Season
2 weeks agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London led the Falcons in receiving in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders, hauling in seven of 13 targets for 106 yards, although he was unable to find the end zone. Michael Penix Jr. frequently looked London's way, with no other receiver getting more than five targets, but the lefty QB missed London streaking across the end zone late in the game with an off-target throw. Still, it was a strong showing from the former first-round draft pick, with the yardage total putting him over 1,000 yards receiving on the season, the first 1,000-yard season of his three-year career. The 6-foot-4 wideout gets a favorable home matchup against the Panthers in Week 18, a defense he put a 6-74-1 line on earlier this season.
Source: ESPN
