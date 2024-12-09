Drake London Records 70 Scoreless Yards In Week 14
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London earned 10 looks in Week 14 but was able to haul in just five of those passes, tallying 70 yards receiving in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings. With Kirk Cousins going four weeks without a touchdown pass, so too has London. Still, it was the third time in the last four games that the 23-year-old totaled double-digit targets, and with the fifth-most targets in the NFL through 14 weeks, the former first-round draft pick has a reliable role in this offense with more productive days to come -- so long as Kirk Cousins is under center for the Falcons and not rookie Michael Penix Jr. It's a situation to monitor, but for now Cousins' job is safe according to head coach Raheem Morris, so London should again be a borderline WR1 in Week 15 against the Raiders.
Source: ESPN
