D'Onta Foreman Leads Cleveland In Rushing In Week 17
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman carried the ball 13 times for 49 yards but failed to corral either of his two targets in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Foreman was pressed into service with Jerome Ford injuring his ankle during the second quarter. While Ford was ultimately cleared to return to the game after halftime, he did not record a touch as the Browns stuck with Foreman as their lead running back for the remainder of the contest. Foreman would theoretically be in line to lead the backfield in Week 18's season finale against the Baltimore Ravens if Ford's ankle keeps him out of action. Stay tuned.
Source: NFL.com
