Dodgers Meet With Roki Sasaki
2 weeks agoAccording to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers met with free agent right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki on Saturday. The Dodgers join a relatively long list of clubs that have met with the international superstar. According to sources, the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers are among the suitors. However, the Dodgers and Padres have been considered "the favorites." Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe has noted that they may prefer to sign a contract with a smaller market which could up an even larger bidding war. In the 2024 season, the hard-throwing right-hander struck out 129 batters across 111 innings of work. He posted a strong 2.35 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. The 23-year-old is viewed as one of the top pitchers on the current free-agent market despite him not having pitched in an MLB setting. Even though the Dodgers brought in former two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell earlier this offseason, the team is focused on further improving their rotation. If Sasaki were to joining the reigning champions, Tony Gonsolin and Landon Knack would have a difficult time earning consistent starts.
Source: MLB.com
