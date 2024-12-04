DK Metcalf Limited Wednesday
2 days agoSeattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Metcalf went down with a knee injury during the Seahawks' Week 13 win over the New York Jets. He needed help off the field but he was able to return a few minutes later. However, his knee injury was not mentioned on the Seahawks' practice report and he seems to only be limited with the shoulder injury that capped his practice reps ahead of last week. Metcalf took Wednesday and Thursday off of practice last week. As such, it is encouraging to see him practicing in any capacity at this point early in the week. Given that Metcalf was able to play through his shoulder injury with no limitations this week, fantasy managers should be unconcerned. Still, his practice participation should be monitored through Friday to see if he will carry an injury designation into the weekend. Metcalf has recorded 50 receptions for 763 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season. He should be able to deliver solid numbers against the Arizona Cardinals this week should he remain healthy enough to play.
Source: Bob Condotta
