DJ Turner Placed On Injured Reserve
3 days agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (knee) has been placed on the injured reserve on Tuesday. Turner suffered a knee injury during last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The severity of the knee is unknown, but it appears to be enough to force Turner to miss the next four games. The 27-year-old has put together a fairly quiet season with 16 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. His absence should mean that Terrace Marshall Jr. gets more snaps on offense. However, Marshall probably won't see enough playing time to warrant rostering in any fantasy formats. Tre Tucker could benefit with a few more targets, but he has been boom-or-bust this season.
Source: Las Vegas Raiders
Source: Las Vegas Raiders