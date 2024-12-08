DJ Moore Active For Week 14 Against 49ers
3 days agoChicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (quadricep) is officially active for Sunday's Week 14 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. He had been listed as questionable but was trending in the right direction entering this weekend. Moore has 15 catches, 203 yards, and two touchdowns over his last game, vaulting him to the overall WR15 in fantasy football through 12 games. He should continue to be started in all leagues ahead of this week's battle with the Niners.
Source: Kevin Fishbain
