Disappointing Performance For Tua Tagovailoa In Crushing Loss To Texans
3 weeks agoMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in their 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans. With a great matchup, Tagovailoa could not capitalize and cost his team with the three turnovers. The 196 passing yards and only one passing touchdown mark his lowest since Week 2 when he had to exit early against the Buffalo Bills. Before Week 15, the 26-year-old was playing some of the best football of his career and was at the top in several major quarterback stats the last several weeks. Miami's playoff hopes are little to none after the crushing loss, which brings head coach Mike McDaniels's record to 3-15 against teams with a winning record. He and the Miami offense will look to rebound in Week 16 when the San Francisco 49ers come to town.
Source: NFL
Source: NFL