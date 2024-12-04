DeVonta Smith Taking Part In Wednesday's Practice
2 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is practicing on Wednesday. The former first-round pick has missed each of the last two games with a hamstring injury, but he did log limited practice sessions on Thursday and Friday last week. The Slim Reaper has hauled in 41 passes for 516 yards and four touchdowns this season, but he has three missed games and three games under five half-PPR fantasy points. If Smith returns this Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers, he has a boom-or-bust outlook in a game Philadelphia should dominate and control on the ground. That said, tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) could be out of action, which enhances Smith's fantasy floor and ceiling.
Source: Dave Zangaro
