Devin Williams Still In Trade Conversations
4 days agoAccording to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams is still in trade conversations. With Williams projected to earn $7.7 million in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent, the Brewers may opt to move off the superstar closer due to their minimal payroll flexibility. With Clay Holmes agreeing to a $38 million contract with the New York Mets, Williams could be in store for a massive payday, given his elite production throughout his career. The 30-year-old missed the first half of the season due to back fractures but returned to his typical ninth-inning role in the second half and posted a 1.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 14 saves. Under the hood, he generated a near-perfect .143 xBA with a 43.2% K rate. Even with the possibility of a trade, fantasy managers should view Williams as a top relief pitcher in all formats heading into the 2025 campaign.
Source: Ken Rosenthal
Source: Ken Rosenthal