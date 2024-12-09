Desmond Ridder In Line To Start If Aidan O'Connell Can't Play
2 days agoPer head coach Antonio Pierce, if Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) is not healthy enough to suit up for their meeting with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, Desmond Ridder would start against his old team in Week 15. New reports of O'Connell are that tests reveal he's picked up a bone bruise in his knee. Admittedly, it is a much less severe outcome than we could have imagined yesterday. Still, while the 26-year-old hasn't been ruled out of the Monday night matchup, it hasn't explicitly been said that he's starting. With his status in doubt, Ridder would slot in as the team's QB1, just as he did this past Sunday in their loss to the Buccaneers. We'll see how this shakes out with an extra day of rest in store for Las Vegas ahead of Week 15. Keep an eye out for the Raiders' first practice report of the week on Thursday.
Source: Adam Schefter
