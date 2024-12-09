X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
2 days agoPer head coach Antonio Pierce, if Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) is not healthy enough to suit up for their meeting with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football, Desmond Ridder would start against his old team in Week 15. New reports of O'Connell are that tests reveal he's picked up a bone bruise in his knee. Admittedly, it is a much less severe outcome than we could have imagined yesterday. Still, while the 26-year-old hasn't been ruled out of the Monday night matchup, it hasn't explicitly been said that he's starting. With his status in doubt, Ridder would slot in as the team's QB1, just as he did this past Sunday in their loss to the Buccaneers. We'll see how this shakes out with an extra day of rest in store for Las Vegas ahead of Week 15. Keep an eye out for the Raiders' first practice report of the week on Thursday.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Adam Schefter

More Player News from RotoBaller

Read More News

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Stats & Leaders
Starts and Sit
Daily Fantasy
Who To Pickup
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NFL14 mins ago

Bill Belichick Finalizing Deal To Coach At North Carolina
Joe Burrow47 mins ago

Dealing With Knee Soreness, Will Practice This Week
Evan Engram52 mins ago

Won't Practice On Wednesday
Drew Lock1 hour ago

In Walking Boot, Tommy DeVito Expected To Start On Sunday
David Njoku2 hours ago

Won't Practice On Wednesday
Seattle Mariners2 hours ago

Mariners, Ichiro Suzuki To Make Push For Roki Sasaki
Cedric Tillman2 hours ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Keon Coleman2 hours ago

Practicing In Full To Start Week 15 Preparation
Dylan Cease2 hours ago

Orioles Interested In Acquiring Dylan Cease
Breece Hall2 hours ago

"Struggling A Bit," Status For Week 15 Unclear
Luis Robert Jr.2 hours ago

Reds Interested In Luis Robert Jr.
Marcus Johansson3 hours ago

Records Season-High Three Points Versus Utah
Robert Thomas3 hours ago

Collects Three Points In Tuesday's Win
Mark Scheifele3 hours ago

Continues Home Success Against Bruins
Jonathan Marchessault3 hours ago

Pots Two Goals Versus Flames
Nathan MacKinnon4 hours ago

Mikko Rantanen Crush Penguins
Roman Josi4 hours ago

Suffers A Lower-Body Injury
Andrew Wiggins4 hours ago

On Track To Return On Wednesday
Fred VanVleet4 hours ago

Expected To Return On Wednesday
Alperen Sengün4 hours ago

Alperen Sengun Questionable For Wednesday
De'Andre Hunter4 hours ago

Likely To Feature Against Knicks
Bogdan Bogdanovic4 hours ago

In Danger Of Missing Another Game
Jalen Johnson5 hours ago

Carries A Questionable Tag
Josh Hart5 hours ago

Iffy For Wednesday's Cup Game
Jake Burger13 hours ago

Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
Karl-Anthony Towns17 hours ago

Expected To Face Atlanta
Trae Young17 hours ago

Probable Again For Wednesday
P.J. Washington17 hours ago

Won't Suit Up Versus OKC
Naji Marshall17 hours ago

Returning On Tuesday Night
Isaac Guerendo17 hours ago

Misses Tuesday's Practice
Washington Nationals18 hours ago

Nationals Win MLB Draft Lottery
Nathan Eovaldi18 hours ago

Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
Andrés Giménez18 hours ago

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez From Guardians
Max Fried18 hours ago

Yankees Agree On Eight-Year, $218 Million Contract
Joey Daccord20 hours ago

Faces Panthers On Tuesday
Cole Sillinger20 hours ago

Available On Tuesday
Erik Cernak20 hours ago

Sits Out Tuesday's Game
Anthony Cirelli20 hours ago

Doubtful For Tuesday's Matchup
Jake Allen21 hours ago

Unavailable On Tuesday
David Pastrnak21 hours ago

Good To Go Tuesday
Max Domi21 hours ago

Ready To Rejoin Action Tuesday
Grayson Rodriguez22 hours ago

Will Be A "Full-Go" For Spring Training
Thairo Estrada22 hours ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Colorado
Max Fried23 hours ago

Nearing His Free-Agent Decision
Paul Goldschmidt23 hours ago

Tigers Showing Interest In Paul Goldschmidt
Carlos Correa23 hours ago

Twins Receiving Calls On Carlos Correa
Christian Walker24 hours ago

Yankees Making A Push For Christian Walker
Kyle Tucker24 hours ago

Cubs, Yankees Showing Interest In Kyle Tucker
George Pickens1 day ago

Has Outside Chance Of Playing In Week 15
Dallas Cowboys1 day ago

DeMarvion Overshown Expected To Need Knee Surgery
CeeDee Lamb1 day ago

Finds End Zone For First Time Since Week 8
Lonzo Ball1 day ago

Has Minutes Restriction Increased
Rico Dowdle1 day ago

Records Back-To-Back 100 Yard Rushing Games
Jaden Hardy1 day ago

Misses Second Straight Game
Naji Marshall1 day ago

Considered Questionable For Tuesday's Cup Action
Jaylin Williams1 day ago

Remains Out On Tuesday
Karl-Anthony Towns1 day ago

Returns With Winning Performance
Scottie Barnes1 day ago

X-Rays On Scottie Barnes' Ankle Negative
Taylor Hall1 day ago

Enjoys Multi-Point Outing Versus Rangers
Jason Zucker1 day ago

Amasses Three Points Against Red Wings
Andrew Copp1 day ago

Scores Twice In Monday's Win
Troy Terry1 day ago

Nets Two Goals In Losing Effort
Lane Hutson1 day ago

Sets New Franchise Record With Another Productive Outing
Jace Jung1 day ago

Undergoes Wrist Surgery, Expected To Be Ready For Spring Training
Patrik Laine1 day ago

Collects Two Points Versus Ducks
Joe Burrow1 day ago

Highly Productive In Week 14 Win
Chase Brown1 day ago

Remains Highly Productive As Receiver On MNF
Ja'Marr Chase2 days ago

Explodes For Monster Two-Touchdown Game
Jung Hoo Lee2 days ago

Won't Have Restrictions In Spring Training
Christian Yelich2 days ago

Should Be Ready For Spring Training
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Might Not Be Ready For Opening Day
Yordan Alvarez2 days ago

Astros Want To "Cut Back" On Yordan Alvarez's Time In The Outfield
Aaron Judge2 days ago

Likely Moving Back To Right Field In 2025
Dallas Cowboys2 days ago

DeMarvion Overshown Ruled Out On Monday Night With Knee Injury
Will Dissly2 days ago

Expected To Miss A Few Weeks
Kenneth Walker III2 days ago

Seahawks Unsure On Kenneth Walker III's Status
Immanuel Quickley2 days ago

To Get Additional Testing
Jameis Winston2 days ago

To Remain Browns Starter
Maxi Kleber2 days ago

Won't Play On Tuesday
P.J. Washington2 days ago

Could Miss Tuesday's Game
Khris Middleton2 days ago

Expected To Play On Tuesday
Drew Lock2 days ago

To Start In Week 15 If He's Healthy
Tom Wilson2 days ago

Misses Monday's Practice
David Pastrnak2 days ago

Battling An Upper-Body Injury
Alexandre Pantoja2 days ago

Gets Second-Round Win At UFC 310
Kai Asakura2 days ago

Submitted At UFC 310
Alexander Volkov2 days ago

Takes Split-Decision Loss
Ciryl Gane2 days ago

Edges Out Split Decision At UFC 310
MMA2 days ago

Doo Ho Choi Scores TKO Win At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr3 days ago

Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
Kron Gracie3 days ago

Gets Knocked Out At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell3 days ago

Scores Knockout Win At UFC 310
Ian Machado Garry3 days ago

Suffers First Defeat At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov3 days ago

Remains Undefeated After UFC 310
Kai Asakura5 days ago

Competes For UFC Flyweight Title
Alexandre Pantoja5 days ago

Set For Third Title Defense At UFC 310
Ciryl Gane5 days ago

Set For Heavyweight Clash
Alexander Volkov5 days ago

Looks For His Fifth Win In A Row
MMA5 days ago

Doo Ho Choi An Underdog At UFC 310
Kron Gracie6 days ago

Ends Layoff At UFC 310
Bryce Mitchell6 days ago

A Massive Favorite At UFC 310
Nate Landwehr6 days ago

Opens Up UFC 310 Main Card
Ian Machado Garry6 days ago

In A No. 1 Contender Fight At UFC 310
Shavkat Rakhmonov6 days ago

A Big Favorite At UFC 310
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players