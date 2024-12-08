Derrick White Good To Go Saturday
4 days agoBoston Celtics guard Derrick White (foot) will take the court on Saturday against Memphis. He has been upgraded from probable to available. White is dealing with a right foot sprain but is good to go as Boston closes out a back-to-back. He's likely delighted to quickly get a new opportunity to play, as White had a season-low six points on horrible 1-for-10 shooting in Friday's 111-105 win over Milwaukee. That's now two rough shooting nights on the bounce for White, who is typically quite efficient with his scoring and has been averaging a career-high 17.6 points this season.
Source: Keith Smith
