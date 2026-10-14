Demond Williams Jr. Questionable For Week 7

Oct 13, 2026, 2:56 PM ET

Indiana running back Khobie Martin (forearm) is nearing a return, according to head coach Curt Cignetti. He played in the season opener and got injured in the first series he played in, just two plays in. Martin is in his third collegiate season and had played 16 games coming into this season. The RB didn't do much in 2024, but carried the ball 78 times for 505 yards and six touchdowns during the team's title run in 2025. With Martin out of the picture, it's been running backs Lee Beebe and Turbo Richard leading the backfield, carrying the ball 98 and 71 times, respectively. Beebe has 551 yards and four scores, while Richard has 597 yards and five touchdowns. Martin being active again could mean less work for Beebe and Richard, so that's something to keep in mind when it happens.