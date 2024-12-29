Deebo Samuel Sr. Back In Play For Lineups In Week 17
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. will line up across from the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara on Monday night. Last week in Miami, Samuel Sr. broke out of a miserable five-game slump by gathering seven of nine targets for 96 yards and a touchdown through the air, with five carries for 25 yards on the ground. Detroit's defense versus opposing fantasy wide receivers has been vulnerable -- they represent the sixth-most generous to the position in half-PPR formats. Samuel Sr.'s floor may be too low for many fantasy managers to stomach in their lineup for championship week as he averaged 3.3 half-PPR points during the aforementioned slump. However, last week's performance showed that he still has a chasable ceiling, especially for fantasy gamers entering Sunday needing a comeback. Samuel Sr. is being ranked as a low-end WR2 in Week 17.
