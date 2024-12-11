De'Andre Hunter Likely To Feature Against Knicks
2 days agoAtlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (knee) has been labeled as probable ahead of Wednesday's NBA Cup game against the Knicks. Hunter continues to manage a knee injury, and he took a blow to the head in Sunday's loss to Denver, but the 27-year-old is set to make a 12th consecutive appearance. Atlanta has seen the best of Hunter lately, as he's finished each of the last four games with 20-plus points. Hunter took a whopping 20 shots in 24 minutes on Sunday and should get additional offensive duties again in Wednesday's game if Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps) remain sidelined.
Source: NBA Injury Report
