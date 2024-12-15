Deandre Ayton Won't Play On Sunday Night
3 weeks agoPortland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (illness) won't play on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns. The 26-year-old hasn't been feeling the best, so he'll miss a second-straight game on Sunday. Fortunately, the Blazers won't play again until Thursday evening, giving Ayton a few more days to feel better. Without him, Jabari Walker, who had five points, five rebounds, and two steals on Friday versus the Spurs, may remain in the middle. However, that could change if Robert Williams III (concussion), who is questionable, returns. If that's the case, Williams would certainly be worth starting in all fantasy formats.
Source: NBA Injury Report
