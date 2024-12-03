Dean Wade Returning On Tuesday
3 days agoCleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (ankle) will make his return to the court for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Wade is back in the mix following a six-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. His return won't mean too much with the Cavs mostly healthy at the forward spot. Wade figures to resume his role playing in the teens, which doesn't result in much fantasy value. Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang are likely to see a few less minutes with Wade returning.
Source: Chris Fedor
