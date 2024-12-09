Dawson Knox Records One Catch In Week 14
3 days agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox only caught one pass on one target for five yards in a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 28-year-old was Buffalo's primary tight end with Dalton Kincaid (knee) sidelined. Knox and running back James Cook were the only Bills starters who did not benefit from a 42-point Buffalo bonanza. Knox hasn't been getting many looks despite Kincaid's extended three-game absence. Kincaid should be nearing a return. Knox should not be started next week against a rugged Detroit defense.
Source: RotoBaller
