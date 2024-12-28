Dawson Knox A Low-Floor Fantasy Play In Week 17
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox should not be relied upon for fantasy purposes this weekend when his team lines up against the New York Jets. The 28-year-old is back to a low-volume role in Buffalo's offense with the return of fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid. Since his return in Week 15, Kincaid has racked up eight receptions on 14 targets, to Knox's four catches on five looks. It'd be one thing if the second-year pro were out-producing him on a larger share of snaps, but Knox has led the duo in that regard over that stretch. On top of his diminished role, the Jets are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends in 2024 (10.6) -- further hampering his chances at a viable fantasy output. The Ole Miss product ranks as RotoBaller's PPR TE34 ahead of Week 17's slate.
Source: ESPN
