Davion Mitchell Will Play Saturday
4 days agoToronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The 26-year-old has been dealing with right hip stiffness but will play through the issue. He's expected to continue logging 20-plus minutes off the bench. While Mitchell went scoreless in his last outing, the Raptors will count on his energy and defense to help contain the talented Dallas backcourt.
Source: NBA Injury Report
