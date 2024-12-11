David Njoku Won't Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (hamstring) will not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. DNPs are not a good sign to start the week, but Njoku is considered day-to-day and has two more days to get back on the practice field. However, fantasy managers need to be prepared to go in another direction if the 28-year-old is unable to practice the next couple days and is ruled out for the weekend. He's been amazing for his fantasy managers in recent weeks with receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) sidelined, catching 16 passes for 94 yards on 30 targets while finding the end zone twice in the last two games. If Njoku is able to play, he should be a locked-in TE1 against KC. If he doesn't practice the rest of the week and is ruled out, Jordan Akins would be in line for a bigger role on Sunday. UPDATE: Njoku is in jeopardy of missing Week 15.
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
